Iran-Oman joint military drill wrapped up

The participating units conducted relief and rescue operations in Oman’s waters based on mutual pre-planned programs only few days after the US decision of designating IRGC as a terrorist group.

The operations, simultaneous with the 15th meeting of the Iran-Oman Joint Military Cooperation Committee, transmitted the message of peace, friendship and security to the world.

On April 19 and at the end of the six-day meeting of the Omani-Iranian joint military commission, Iran and Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost military cooperation in different levels.

The committee, chaired by the deputy head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Ghadir Nezami and Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning of Omani General Staff Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi was held in Muscat from April 14-19.

