Iranian commander says Strait of Hormuz should be for all or no one

“Our borders are the safest in the world. Of course, there are malicious actions on borders everywhere in the world. In our country, the strength of the armed forces is such that the evil forces do not dare to do a damn thing,” Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari told reporters on Sunday in a ceremony in Tehran.

Referring to the recent warning by Iranian president about preventing other countries from exporting oil through the Strait of Hormuz if Iran cannot export its own oil, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said "the president’s warning is not a new warning and our nation and armed forces have been warning about this for years. I would like to repeat that again the Strait of Hormuz must either be open or closed for all."

KI/4354195