Strengthening Iran-Pakistan similarities neutralizes enemies’ plots

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his accompanying high-ranking delegation arrived in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday as the first leg of their official visit to Iran.

The Pakistani delegation headed by Imran Khan visited the holy shrine of the 8th Imam of Shias on Sunday afternoon, followed by a meeting with Hojjatolesm Marvi as the new custodian of Imam Reza holy shrine.

In the meeting with the Pakistani premier, Hojjatolesm Marvi praised the people of Pakistan for preserving their Islamic beliefs, saying that the Pakistanis’ interest in Iran's Islamic Revolution and its founder Late Imam Khomeini lay the ground for expanding bilateral relations between the two nations.

Marvi referred to the Pakistani pilgrims who travel to Mashhad to visit Imam Reza holy shrine, saying that the shrine authorities will spare no efforts in coordinating with the Iranian foreign ministry to facilitate the pilgrimages of the Pakistanis in the holy Iranian city.

The newly-appointed custodian of Imam Reza Shrine went on to underline that strengthening Iran-Pakistan similarities would neutralize enemies’ plots against the unity of the two nations.

