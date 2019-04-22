Iran ready to ramp up electricity exports to Pakistan by 10 times

President Rouhani made the remark in a joint press conference with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday in Tehran.

Noting that a “new step” has been taken in the promotion of the two countries’ relations, Rouhani said Tehran and Islamabad are fully resolved to this cause, and stress that no third country will ever be able to undermine the close and amicable ties between the two sides.

Rouhani said he had conferred on border security with the Pakistani PM at a meeting prior to the press conference, saying “we both agreed to expand security cooperation between the two countries, and form a joint rapid reaction force on shared borders to counter terrorism.”

Elsewhere, the Iranian president said the country is ready to meet Pakistan’s oil and gas needs, calling on Pakistan to complete the gas pipeline project on their own end.

The US hostile and wrong measures in the region, regarding the Jerusalem al-Quds, Golan Heights, and its anti-IRGC move were also discussed with the Pakistani side, Rouhani added.

Rouhani then noted that Prime Minister Khan has extended an invitation to him for an official visit, voicing hope that the visit would take place at an appropriate time in the future.

On the sidelines of the press conference, the two sides signed an MoU on healthcare cooperation.

