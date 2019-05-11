Iran, Pakistan Border fencing begins

Pakistani Commander of border forces Moazzam Ansari announced a military operation in Baluchistan was carried out near the Iranian border which led to killing of 15 militants.

The military operation was carried out by receiving confidential information on the militants’ crossing the border in region of Baluchistan, he added.

Ansari also mentioned that the Baluchistan border fencing project with Iran has begun and it is expected to be completed within three to four years.

The Pakistani army has launched a massive attack on the terrorist hideout along the border with Iran, aimed at clearing the border from armed mischief.

The spokesman of Pakistani army General Asif Ghafoor at a news conference in Rawalpindi reported about the increase of military troops at the Iranian border.

“In order to prevent any kind of terrorist operations at the common border, we are coordinating with Iran completely,” Ghafoor said.

