Pakistani PM visits holy shrine of 8th Shia Imam in Mashhad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his accompanying high-ranking delegation arrived in the northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday as the first leg of their official visit to Iran.

Upon his arrival at Shahid Hashemi Nejad Airport in Mashhad, the Pakistani premier and his accompanying high-ranking delegation were welcomed by Khorasan Razavi provincial governor and some other officials in the province.

It has been reported that the Pakistani delegation headed by Imran Khan visited the holy shrine of the 8th Imam of Shias on Sunday afternoon.

Next, the Pakistani premier held a meeting with the custodian of the holy Imam Reza Shrine.

The Pakistani delegation are scheduled to arrive in Tehran from Mashhad within hours to meet with high ranking Iranian officials.

