Heading a high-ranking delegation, Khan began his official two-day visit to Iran, the first since he took office last year, with a stop in the northeastern holy city of Mashhad on Sunday.

Discussing bilateral ties with a number of senior Iranian figures and meeting with Iranian and Pakistani businesspersons are on Khan's agenda during his visit to Tehran.

He will also meet with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei later today.

