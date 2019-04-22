Pakistan FM stresses maintaining regional security in coop. with Iran

He made the remark while in Japan, underscoring the need to preserve security of the region in cooperation with neighboring countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Establishing good and amicable relationship with neighboring countries, especially Iran, is the top priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, he added.

The Pakistani government seeks to maintain security on shared borders, especially with Iran, and will utilize all its capacities and potentials for strengthening and maintaining stability in the region, he said.

“We wish to turn Pakistan into an industrial and trade hub in the region and for this reason, we need to form new trade blocs with the help of neighboring states,” Qureshi added.

