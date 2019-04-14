  1. Politics
14 April 2019 - 13:18

Japan’s humanitarian aid delivered to Iran’s Red Crescent

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Emergency relief goods provided by Japan for the flood-affected regions of Iran was handed over to the country's Red Crescent Society on Saturday.

Japanese Ambassador to Iran Mitsugu Saito appreciated Iran’s support during Japan’s major earthquake and tsunami in 2011, noting that these offered goods, including 190 tents and 1,150 sleeping pads, are a sign of friendship between the two countries.

He also expressed his country’s readiness to help Iran to reconstruct affected regions.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

