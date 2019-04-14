  1. Politics
14 April 2019 - 20:43

Rouhani stresses necessity of coop. among 3 branches to help flood-hit people

Rouhani stresses necessity of coop. among 3 branches to help flood-hit people

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The first session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination this year was held on Sunday with the participation of the heads of the three branches and other members.

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, at the session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, he welcomed the new Head of the Judicial branch Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the council and expressed hope that the judiciary’s cooperation in advancing economic affairs increases.

He referred to the recent floods and said “I appreciate the people of our country, who rushed to help the people hit by the recent floods alongside the relief agencies, the authorities and military forces.”

The President also went on to state that the three branches’ cooperation is essential for helping the flood-hit people.

KI/President.ir

News Code 144113

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News