Rouhani stresses necessity of coop. among 3 branches to help flood-hit people

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, at the session that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, he welcomed the new Head of the Judicial branch Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to the council and expressed hope that the judiciary’s cooperation in advancing economic affairs increases.

He referred to the recent floods and said “I appreciate the people of our country, who rushed to help the people hit by the recent floods alongside the relief agencies, the authorities and military forces.”

The President also went on to state that the three branches’ cooperation is essential for helping the flood-hit people.

KI/President.ir