Iran thankful for intl. humanitarian aid for flood-hit people

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday that the international humanitarian aid for the country's flood-affected people indicates a sense of responsibility, sympathy and solidarity between nations.

He thanked all those countries which have sent voluntary humanitarian aid to Iran, saying the contributions would be distributed according to schedule in the coming days as the level of water drops in other flood-stricken areas.

According to the president of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, countries such as Kuwait, Germany, Azerbaijan, France, Pakistan, Turkey and Armenia, as well as Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have so far delivered humanitarian aid to Iran.

The recent floods, which hit many provinces in Iran since March 19, have killed over 70 people so far, and caused damages to 438 urban houses and 87,000 village houses. Meanwhile, intensive efforts are underway to control damage from flash floods, and alleviate the situation in the flood-stricken areas.

