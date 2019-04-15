S Korea offers cash aid to Iranian flood-hit areas

In a Sunday ceremony in Tehran, the South Korean envoy Ryu Jeong-Hyun handed over the cash aid to Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Secretary-General Mahmoud Reza Peyravi, IRCS official website reported.

The ambassador expressed sympathy with the affected people and families who lost their members in the recent flooding in Iran while appreciating relief efforts of IRCS after the flood.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

The cash aid from the Republic of Korea comes while, according to Iranian officials, many foreign banks are preventing international financial aid to IRCS being afraid of US sanctions. Foreign Minister Zarif said Sunday that Iran has collected a host of documents which proves US barriers against international financial aid to Iranian flood-hit people.

MAH/PR