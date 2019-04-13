Pope Francis sends 100,000 euros for flood victims in Iran

The donation sent through the Vatican’s office for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, is intended as “an immediate expression of the feeling of spiritual closeness on the part of the Holy Father towards the affected people and territories,” Catholic News Agency said Yesterday.

The money will be distributed through the local nunciature and go toward relief work and assistance, according to the Vatican press release.

Exceptional rainfalls since March 19 have flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. Floods have affected several provinces in the north and west of the country including, Golestan, Mazandaran, Lorestan, and Khuzestan.

A number of countries, including Turkey, Russia, Armenia, Kuwait, Germany, and France have sent rescue aids to IRCS in the flood-hit regions.

