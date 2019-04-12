Final statement issued following nationwide rallies strongly condemns US move against IRGC

Tens of thousands of Iranians held rallies after Friday prayers in Tehran and other cities across the country to show their anger with the US move in designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps as a terrorist organization.

A final statement was issued at the end of the nationwide rallies by the Coordination Council for Islamic Propagation, in which the marchers expressed their protest at the US ‘foolish’ and ‘illegal’ move against the IRGC.

The statement reads that the IRGC’s role in preserving the nation and the security of the country and its influence in regional and international arena has angered the United States and its allies in the region.

The marchers also say that the US terrorist designation of the IRGC was followed by the powerful reactions from all Iranians and political groups and many countries in the world in condemning the move.

The marchers further vow to continue their support for the Palestinian cause, declaring that the holy Quds and Golan heights are inseparable part of Islamic Umma. They added that the any move against the Palestinian territories is against international rules and will end in failure.

The statement also described Leader’s statement on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution dubbed ‘Second Phase of Islamic Revolution’ as a roadmap for the future of the country, calling on the nation, the government and all the official to act in accordance with the Leader’s statement.

