14 April 2019 - 10:34

Iraqi resistance groups condemn US move against IRGC

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Iraq’s Islamic resistance groups in a news conference held in Iran’s Consul General in Najaf late on Sat. strongly condemned the US designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign terrorist organization.

Officials and representatives of the Iraqi political parties and the Islamic Resistance groups voiced their opposition on the US recent decision taken against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

These political groups emphasized that Washington is the first sponsor of terrorism which created ISIL and other terrorist groups in the world.

US President Donald Trump on Monday April 8 brandished IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. In retaliation, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has designated American forces in West Asia, known as the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), as a "terrorist organization."

