Pres. Rouhani urges to set up Natl. Flood Root-Causing Committee

In the first meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held in the current Iranian calendar year in 1398 (started March 21, 2019), he pointed to the recent flash floods overshadowing most provinces of the country and thanked people in the nationwide who rushed for helping flood-stricken people.

Although some provinces across the country faced flash floods in the past years, “we witnessed that about 25 out of 31 provinces in the country were involved in incidence of flood in the current year (started Mar. 21) which is unprecedented, Rouhani added.

He called on all government officials to make their utmost efforts in line with alleviating problems facing people in flood-stricken areas.

Incidence of flash flood in some provinces of the country especially in Shiraz, Fars province was ‘tragic’, he said, adding, “this incident showed that people were the first group that rushed to render quality relief and rescue services in flood-hit areas.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani emphasized on disseminating information timely and stated, “Iranian Meteorological Organization (IMO) should play a key and leading role in this respect.”

He pointed to dredging rivers, providing a comprehensive plan for protecting cities prone to risk, guiding water towards marshlands and main rivers, constructing dams and revising in design of roads and railways and said that all these measures should be taken into serious consideration in order to turn threat into opportunity.

He also urged responsible officials and organizations to compensate the damages incurred to flood-hit people for alleviating agony and sorrow of people.

Rouhani obliged all administrative and executive organizations, Armed forces and responsible authorities to use all their facilities available to flood-hit people.

MA/IRN4576641