Iranian govt. agrees to provide grants, loans to flood-hit people

According to the official website of Iranian Presidency, at the meeting that was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, field reports and measures taken in flood-stricken areas were presented to the cabinet.

The cabinet also thanked people for their cooperation and helping address the flood-related issues.

The Council of Ministers also agreed to provide grants and loans to the people who are hit by the floods in some provinces.

Flash floods caused by heavy rain across Iran, especially in northern Golestan and Mazandaran provinces and Shiraz in southwest Iran have claimed 42 lives and caused a lot of damages to people's houses and properties.

MNA/President.ir