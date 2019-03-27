EC chief urges govt. officials to mobilize all facilities for helping flood-hit people

He expressed his deep sympathy with the injured in this tragic incident and urged responsible officials and organizations to make their utmost efforts in line with alleviating problems facing people hit by severe flash floods.

In the notification released, it is read, “I was deeply saddened by the incidence of flash floods in most regions of the country in the early days of the current Iranian calendar year in 1398 (started Mar. 21, 2019) which claimed lives of many people. I seize this opportunity to express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of victims and wish the Almighty God for the fast recovery of the injured.”

It is expected that all state and military officials especially popular forces to mobilize all their facilities more than before and make their utmost efforts in line with preventing spread of such natural disaster in other areas of the country, Larijani stated.

Severe rainfalls and incidence of flood in the early days of the current year caused serious human and financial damages in northern and southwestern areas of the country.

