Pres. Rouhani to visit Golestan, Mazandaran today

In this visit, President Rouhani would be briefed on the trend of aid operations to flood-stricken people.

Severe rainfalls started in the ending days of the last Iranian calendar year in 1397 (Mar. 20) in most regions of the country which led to the outbreak of flash floods in northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran.

According to the Energy Minister Reza Radakanian, 17 cities and 635 villages of these two provinces are involved with the climatic phenomenon.

For this purpose, Disaster Management Headquarters held a meeting yesterday in the presence of President Rouhani as well as responsible officials and organizations.

Today, Cabinet of Ministers, headed by the President Rouhani, will decide on the way of compensating the damages incurred to flood-hit people of these regions.

