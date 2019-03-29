  1. Politics
29 March 2019 - 10:22

Pres. Rouhani arrives in Ahvaz to inspect relief operations in flood-hit areas

Pres. Rouhani arrives in Ahvaz to inspect relief operations in flood-hit areas

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) –President Rouhani arrived in Ahvaz City on Friday morning to visit flood-hit areas in southwestern Khuzestan Province and inspect relief operations to flood victim families.

Upon arrival at Ahvaz Airport, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Governor-General of Khuzestan and local officials, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

Rouhani is scheduled to visit Karkheh and Dez dams in the one-day visit to inspect the situation.

He is also scheduled to attend the coordination meeting of Disaster Management Taskforce of Khuzestan Province.

Opening modern irrigation systems and trenching projects are among other programmes of the President.

Rouhani visited the northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran, which have also been hit by earlier this week's heavy rain and flash floods, on Wednesday and Thursday.

MNA/President.ir

News Code 143670

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News