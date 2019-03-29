Pres. Rouhani arrives in Ahvaz to inspect relief operations in flood-hit areas

Upon arrival at Ahvaz Airport, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was welcomed by Governor-General of Khuzestan and local officials, according to the official website of the Iranian Presidency.

Rouhani is scheduled to visit Karkheh and Dez dams in the one-day visit to inspect the situation.

He is also scheduled to attend the coordination meeting of Disaster Management Taskforce of Khuzestan Province.

Opening modern irrigation systems and trenching projects are among other programmes of the President.

Rouhani visited the northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran, which have also been hit by earlier this week's heavy rain and flash floods, on Wednesday and Thursday.

MNA/President.ir