Armenia voices readiness to aid flood-stricken people

He wrote in his twitter account, “Armenian government and people were deeply saddened by the occurrence of deadly flash floods in different Iranian provinces. At this difficult juncture, Armenian government is ready to stand by the people of Iran and will spare no effort in offering quality relief services to flood-stricken people.”

Following the heavy rainfalls started since the final days of the past Iranian calendar year in 1397 (Mar. 20), flood engulfed a number of Iranian northern, southern and southwestern provinces.

According to the reports released, flash floods have so far claimed lives of 19 people and injured 105 others.

