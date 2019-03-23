US measures show ‘panic of an empire in decline’: Zarif

In a Friday tweet, Zarif wrote, “US is the single biggest source of instability in MidEast. It may be deluded enough to believe that persistently violating int'l law, bullying sovereign nations & milking its clients projects strength. It does not.”

“Its recklessness just displays panic of an empire in decline,” he highlighted.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability.”

Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and even US allies in the Middle East including the Arab League have strongly condemned the move, supporting Syria's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied territory.

Golan Heights were occupied from Syria by Israeli regime following the 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community.

Torah is distorted to serve Iranophobia

In a separate tweet on Friday, Zarif also said that even the Torah is distorted to serve the promotion of Iranophobia.

He wrote, what Torah actually says is “Persian king saved Jews from captivity in Babylon. Another Persian king saved Jews from genocide. Genocide plotter hailed from Negev, not Persia. Persian king is only foreigner referred to as MESSIAH.”

