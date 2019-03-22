Trump’s rash decisions to lead region into crises: FM spox

Personal and rash decisions of Trump will lead the critical region of the Middle East into successive crises, he highlighted.

Israel, as an occupying regime, does not have sovereignty over any Arab and Islamic lands, and its aggressions and occupations should be stopped immediately, Ghasemi said, noting that according to the UN Security Council resolution, Golan is part of the Syrian soil.

“There is no other solution to this than to end the occupation," the Iranian diplomat stressed.

The interventionist decision of the US president on the issue of Golan does not change the nature of Syria’s sovereignty over the region, and furthermore, it clearly proves the failure of compromising policies while at the same time ratifying the right path of the Resistance Front against the aggressive and expansionist nature of the United States and the Zionist regime, Iranian Foreign Ministry added.

Referring to Trump’s violations of numerous UNSC resolutions and international laws, Ghasemi reminded that the US president's policies are "dangerous" for all the world and especially for the Middles East.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will closely monitor all future developments and will adopt appropriate policies in cooperation and consultation with the Syrian government and other countries,” he highlighted.

The remarks came after Trump tweeted on Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability”.

Golan Heights were occupied from Syria by Israeli regime following the 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community.

