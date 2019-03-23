  1. Video
23 March 2019 - 13:11

VIDEO: Syria says Golan its territory, vows liberation

VIDEO: Syria says Golan its territory, vows liberation

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN Bashar al-Jaafari said that Golan “is our territory, we will get it back, sooner or later.”

Download 8 MB

He made the remarks in a Friday press conference in New York after US President Donald Trump said that his administration intends to recognize the Israeli regime’s sovereignty over occupied Golan Heights. Trump’s remarks created an unprecedented wave of criticism from many countries, including US closest allies.
 

News Code 143595

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    Most Viewed