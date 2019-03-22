Amir-Abdollahian says Golan indivisible part of Syria

In a Friday tweet in English, he wrote, “the Golan is the indivisible part of Syria which will return to its country of origin.”

“The occupying and terrorist Zionists have no place in the future of the region,” he added, noting that “Trump must know the future definitely belongs to Palestinians & Palestine with Quds as its capital.”

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that “after 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel's Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and regional stability.”

Syria, Iran, Turkey, Russia, and even US allies in the Middle East including the Arab League have strongly condemned the move, supporting Syria's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied territory.

Golan Heights were occupied from Syria by Israeli regime following the 1967 Six-Day War; the move has never been recognized by the international community.

Netanyahu has been pressing for Washington to recognize its claim on the occupied Golan Heights for years.

MNA/4573756