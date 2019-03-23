UNHRC adopts resolution against Israeli violations in occupied Syrian Golan

According to Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the resolution, which was adopted by a majority vote with 26 voting in favor, affirms the inadmissibility of seizing lands by force and the illegitimacy of the Israeli occupation’s decision to impose its legal and administrative jurisdiction over the Golan, in addition to denouncing settlement activities.

The resolution stressed that all legislative and administrative steps taken by the occupation to change the identity and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan are null and void, and are a blatant violation of international law and the Fourth Geneva Convention, demanding that UN member states do not acknowledge any of those steps.

The Council voiced its concern over the grievous violations by the Israeli occupation in the occupied Syrian Golan, particularly arbitrary arrests of Syrians that lack legal basis.

The resolution stressed the need for applying the Fourth Geneva Convention in the occupied Syrian Golan, demanding that the Israeli occupation comply with relevant UN resolutions including Security Council resolution no. 497 of 1981.

The resolution also demanded that the Israeli entity cease the construction of settlements which seeks to change the urban, demographic, and legal status of the occupied Syrian Golan, affirming that the Israeli occupation must stop attempting to impose the Israeli identity on the people of Golan and cease its oppressive practices against them.

The resolution called for allowing displaced people from the occupied Syrian Golan to return to their homes and reclaim their properties.

In a statement prior to the vote, Syria’s Permanent Representative at the UN office in Geneva Hussam Eddin Ala said the resolution is important not just because it rejects Israeli practices and violations in the occupied Syrian Golan, but also because it affirms commitment to the UN Charter.

The draft resolution was submitted by Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

MNA/SANA