Rouhani arrives in Iraq for new phase in two nations’ relations

Rouhani's three-day visit to Iraq happens upon the invitation of President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Rouhani is scheduled to meet with Salih along with other top political and religious leaders during his official visit

Furthermore, he is also slated to meet with Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The two sides will discuss political and economic cooperation across fields like energy and transit amongst others during the high-level visit.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Baghdad ahead of the upcoming visit by President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq. Zarif went to Baghdad to prepare the ground for the highly important visit, which is expected to mark the beginning of a new phase in the recent history of the two nations’ relations.

