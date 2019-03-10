Rouhani’s visit to Baghdad comes at important stage of Iraq’s history: FM Zarif

In Sunday meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammad Ali al-Hakim, Zarif said “we are glad that President Rouhani's visit is going to takes place in a very important historical time and after Iraq's victory over ISIL.”

Iranian official mentioned that he has had good talks with his Iraqi counterpart on bilateral and regional issues.

“I am glad that I have traveled to Iraq for the second time in the past month,” he said, expressing hope that the continuation of the talks between the two sides would result in a good understanding in favor of the two nations and the two countries.

Zarif paid a visit to Baghdad on Saturday evening to arrange Rouhani’s upcoming visit to the country.

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Rouhani is set to embark on a three-day visit to Baghdad tomorrow (March 11).

According to Zarif, Rouhani is scheduled to discuss political and economic cooperation in various fields including transit, energy, and industry with the Iraqi officials.

