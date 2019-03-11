Iraqi PM officially receives pres. Rouhani

In the official welcoming ceremony, after the national anthems of the two countries were played, President Rouhani and Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi reviewed the honour guards, and then introduced their high-ranking delegations to each other.

The high-ranking delegations of Iran and Iraq are scheduled to have a meeting after Rouhani and Abdul-Mahdi’s private meeting.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, President Rouhani arrived in Baghdad on Monday for a three-day state visit. He is scheduled to meet with Iraq's president, prime minister and parliament speaker, to visit religious holy sites and meet with top Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on the trip.

MNA/President.ir