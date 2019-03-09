Zarif arrives in Baghdad ahead of Pres. Rouhani's visit

Foreign Minister Zarif has just arrived in Baghdad, as it had been previously announced, to carry out preparations for the upcoming visit of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Iraq.

This is Zarif’s second visit to the neighbouring country within almost two months after his 5-day visit. While in Tehran and before leaving for Baghdad, the top Iranian diplomat had said in a conference to commemorate the senior Iraqi Shia cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, that Iran and Iraq are two inseparable neighbours.

President Rouhani is scheduled to arrive in the neighboring country of Iraq on Monday at the head of a high-ranking delegation for a 3-day visit at the invitation of Iraqi prime minister.

Exploring ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural fields has been announced as one of the most important goals of the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq.

KI/IRN83237330