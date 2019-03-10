Pres. Rouhani’s Iraq trip good opportunity for serious agreements: FM Zarif

Upon his arrival in Baghdad on Saturday evening, Zarif noted that Rouhani’s trip to Baghdad is a historic visit and good opportunity for achieving serious consensuses between the two sides in a wide range of areas.

Zarif is in Baghdad to make the necessary coordination for Rouhani’s three-day visit to Iraq (March 11-13).

The top diplomat added that Rouhani is scheduled to discuss political and economic cooperation in various fields including transit, energy, and industry with the Iraqi officials.

Responding to a question about Iran-Iraq relations and the efforts made by some countries to mar such ties, Zarif said, “Iran and Iraq are the two neighboring states with numerous geographical, cultural and social commonalities.”

The official added that no country has the right to interfere in the two neighbors’ ties.

Besides meeting senior political figures, including the Iraqi president, prime minister, and speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, Rouhani is set to visit the holy city of Najaf and meet with the great Shia Marja' Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

