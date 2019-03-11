President Rouhani departs for Baghdad

Heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, Rouhani is scheduled to pay a three-day visit to the Arab country to discuss political and economic cooperation in various fields including transit, energy, and industry with the Iraqi officials.

According to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Baghdad on Saturday to make the necessary coordination for Rouhani’s trip, the president will hold talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Speaker of Council of Representatives of Iraq Mohammed al-Halbousi, and a number of politico-economic figures of Iraq.

Rouhani is also set to visit the holy city of Najaf and meet with the great Shia Marja' Ayatollah Ali Sistani.

MR/IRN83238781