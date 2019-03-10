Iran-Iraq unshakable bonds benefit both countries, region: Zarif

“In Iraq ahead of President Rouhani's 3-day State visit, featuring: -Meetings with political, religious, business, civil society leaders in Baghdad, Karbala, Najaf, and Multiple agreements on further regional, political and economic cooperation,” the Iranian foreign minister wrote in a post on his Twitter account while in Iraq on Sunday, a day before President Hassan Rouhani’s three-day state visit to the neighboring country.

“Our unshakable bonds benefit Iran, Iraq and region,” Zarif further noted in his today’s tweet.

Zarif arrived in Baghdad yesterday afternoon to carry out preparations for Rouhani’s visit.

Exploring ways to strengthen bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural fields has been announced as one of the most important goals of the official visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq.

