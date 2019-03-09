‘Abadani’ to enjoy US premier at San Fransisco Arts Fest.

‘The Shop Window’, an artistic short film accomplished with a minimal budget, is a thirty minute philosophical love story. It is about love, courage, sacrifice, freedom and beauty in many dimensions. The event’s website hails the film as deep which leaves the audience thinking for days. It shows that efforts and sacrifice create such a beauty that cannot be diminished, adds SFIAF about the film.

According to SFIAF, ‘Abadani’, which was filmed and completed in the years 1989-1990, takes place during the time of the war in south of Iran. It shows to what extent innocent people and families could be harassed by the evil of the war. Humanity is under attack but flower of love can flourish even in the quicksands of the war.

‘Abadani’ has recently has been released from archive and has been prepared with English subtitle.

The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) will take place onMay 23 – June 2, 2019.

