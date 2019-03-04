Italian cinematographer ‘Luca Bigazzi’ to hold workshops in Iran

Italian cinematographer Luca Bigazzi, winner of seven David di Donatello for Best Cinematography awards out of 14 nominations, will come to Iran in mid-April to hold a number of specialized cinematography workshops on the sidelines of 37th Fajr Intl. Film Festival.

The famous cinematographer had worked with late Iranian writer and director Abbas Kiarostami on his 2010 film ‘Certified Copy’, starring Juliette Binoche and the British opera singer William Shimell.

Bigazzi has also worked with other directors such as Silvio Soldini, Mario Martone, Felice Farina, Gianni Amelio, Francesca Archibugi, Michele Placido, and Paolo Sorrentino.

Presided over by writer-director Reza Mirkarimi, the 37th edition of Fajr International Film Festival, as Iran’s major international cinematic event, will be held on 18-26 April 2019 at Charsou Cineplex and other venues in Tehran.

