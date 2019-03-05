‘Corpse Bride’ to walk on Iranian stage

A musical version of Tim Burton’s Gothic romance stop-motion film ‘Corpse Bride’ (2006) will be staged in May 2019 at the luxurious Espinas Palace Hotel in Tehran.

The musical play is directed by Omid Reza Sepehri and produced by Maryam Naraghi.

Milad Mahdavi is the composer of the musical scores, while Istgah Orchestra will do the live performance of the scores under the baton of Iranian conductor Mehdi Norouzi.

The musical theater is an adaptation of a 2005 British-American stop-motion animated musical dark comedy film directed by Mike Johnson and Tim Burton, set in a fictional Victorian era village where the gray and monotonous land of the living meets the lively and colorful land of the dead.

The film was a critical and commercial success and was nominated for the 78th Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature.

Omid Reza Sepehri, the director of the musical, has previously worked on successful plays such as ‘Sorry Dear Simon’, ‘Between Worlds’, and ‘The Story of an Apology (To Mr. Emaneul)’.

Istgah Orchestra has previously worked with renowned French pianist Richard Clayderman and acclaimed Iranian musician, composer and orchestra conductor Nasser Cheshmazar.

