‘Orange Days’ goes to Hong Kong Film Festival

‘Orange Days’ directed by Arash Lahooti is taking part at the ‘world cinema’ section of the 43rd edition of Hong Kong International Film Festival, slated for 18 March to 1 April 2019.

The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), established in 1977, is Asia’s oldest film festival, screening around 230 films from more than 60 countries in different major cultural venues across the territory every year.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region."

The movie won three awards at the 67th Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival in Germany in November 2018.

