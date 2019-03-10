‘The Fox’ goes to 3 intl. film festivals

‘The Fox’ is about a young and lively fox that is caught by a hunter when experiencing its first love. The hunter puts a bell around the fox’s neck and returns it to the woods. The bell prevents the fox from hunting and living its normal life in the woods and it soon realizes that its only way to survive is to be tamed and go back to the hunter.

It will take part in the international competition section of the 2nd Phenicien International Film Festival in Paris and Léon, scheduled for 14-16 March 2019.

‘The Fox’ will then be screened in the non-competition section of the 18th Lisbon International Short Film Festival, to be held on 22-31 March 2019 in Portugal.

The Iranian animated piece will also take part at the competition section of 22nd Green Mountain Film Festival in Vermont, US, slated for 22-30 March 2019.

