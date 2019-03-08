‘With Me’ to vie at SPE Media Festival in US

Directed and written by Azadeh Ghochagh, the film will be screened at the 24th edition of the event.

The five-minute, black and white film tells the indecisive story of a girl who ran from her past.

The film is currently taking part in the competition section of the 8th Saint Cloud Film Festival in Minnesota, the US.

'With Me' had attended several international festivals, including the Cinequest Film Festival, the 12th San Francisco Frozen Film Festival (SFFFF), and the 2018 Full Bloom Film Festival in the US, as well as the 2018 Puerto Madryn International Film Festival in Argentina.

The Society for Photographic Education (SPE) has featured a film and video festival of innovative and provocative short documentaries, animation and fiction as part of the Annual Conference since 1995.

Filmmakers will also have the option to have their films included in a password-protected On-line Video Festival available to SPE members from June 2019 – March 2020.

LR/4561226