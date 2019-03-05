  1. Culture
5 March 2019 - 09:08

‘Watch Me!’ nominated at Romania’s Short to the Point Filmfest.

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian animated piece ‘Watch Me!’ by Reza Mehranfar has received a nomination in the children category of 10th Short to the Point Film Festival in Romania.

‘Watch Me!’ is about a little boy who lives in fear and anxiety, which has no meaning to others around him and thus, is always ignored. According to the director, Reza Mehranfar, the animation is a wake-up call to parents that their children look at the world through different lens, but the adults do not share their viewpoint and neglect them.

The Iranian short animated piece has received a nomination in the children category of the 10th Short to the Point Film Festival in Romania.

The 'Short to the Point' Film Festival was established in 2009, and screens the best of short films from around the world in more than 30 cities across Romania.

Winners of the 10th Short to the Point Film Festival will be announced on March 31, 2019.

