3 March 2019 - 16:37

Kurdestan province's exports at $1.65b in 11 month

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – The western Iranian province of Kurdestan exported over $1.65 billion of goods during the first 11 months of the present Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2018- February 19, 2019), the managing director of the province’s customs administration said on Sunday.

“The province’s exports stood at 1.77 million tons in the said timespan,” Bakhtiar Rahmanipour added.

The announced figures, as the official said, registered a significant hike of 75 percent in terms of value and a growth of 44 percent in terms of weight in comparison with the similar period of last year.

“Iraq was the main destination of Kurdestan's exports in the said time, importing $998 million of the goods i.e. about 60 percent of the total exports of the province,” Rahmanipour added.

“Kurdestan Customs Administration could manage to earn a total revenue of 554.8 billion rials (about $13.2 million) in this period, registering 48 percent increase year on year,” he noted.

