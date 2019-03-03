Kurdestan province's exports at $1.65b in 11 month

“The province’s exports stood at 1.77 million tons in the said timespan,” Bakhtiar Rahmanipour added.

The announced figures, as the official said, registered a significant hike of 75 percent in terms of value and a growth of 44 percent in terms of weight in comparison with the similar period of last year.

“Iraq was the main destination of Kurdestan's exports in the said time, importing $998 million of the goods i.e. about 60 percent of the total exports of the province,” Rahmanipour added.

“Kurdestan Customs Administration could manage to earn a total revenue of 554.8 billion rials (about $13.2 million) in this period, registering 48 percent increase year on year,” he noted.

