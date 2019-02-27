  1. Economy
27 February 2019 - 15:26

Iran’s non-oil exports value to Iraq up by 45% in 11 months

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s exports value of non-oil commodities to neighboring Iraq in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – Feb. 21) increased 45% as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iran’s Commercial Envoy to Iraq Naser Behzad made the remark on Wednesday and said, “$8.3 billion worth of non-oil commodities has been exported to neighboring Iraq since the beginning of the current year (started March 21, 2018).”

Iran’s export of non-oil goods to neighboring Iraq in this period showed 54% and 45% hike in terms of weight and value respectively, he added.

He put the value of each ton of Iran’s export goods to Iraqi market at 1.1 fold more than that of the products exported from Iran to other destinations.

Statistics showed that 38 percent of products have been exported to neighboring Iraq via borders of Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Iran’s Commercial Envoy to Iraq Naser Behzad revealed the fourfold growth of organizing exhibitions for introducing Iranian products in Iraq and added, “currently, 57 percent of Iranian products are exported to three countries of Iraq, China and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Iraq topping the list of Iran's biggest importers."

