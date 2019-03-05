Iran imports $38.5bn worth of products in 11 months

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi made the remark on the sidelines of his visit to the Customs of Imam Khomeini (RA) Port in Khuzestan province on Monday.

He pointed out that Khuzestan province is a strategic province in the country in various agricultural, mineral, industrial, economic, trade and commercial fields.

Some $40 billion worth of oil and non-oil products were exported to neighboring Iraq in the same period, he said, adding, “China is considered as Iran’s first trade partner for importing $8.3 billion worth of products, followed by Iraq for importing $8.2 billion worth of products from Iran.”

The deputy minister of economic affairs and finance put the products imported into the country in the same period at $38.5 billion, which shows a considerable hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period in terms of weight.

MA/4559404