Kermanshah exports register up by 46% in 11 months

Statistics showed that 5,345,979 tons of products, valued at $2,640,000,282, were exported from customs and border marketplaces of the province in the same period, showing a considerable 46 and 32 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

He went on to say that 3,650,417 tons of products, valued at $1,548,569,603 worth of products, were exported from customs of Kermanshah, Parvizkhan, Khosravi and Paveh, showing a significant 86 and 58 percent grwoth in terms of value and weight respectively.

He reiterated, “other customs offices of the country exported 1,695,561 tons of products, valued at $1,091,501,679, from borders of Kermanshah province to abroad in the same period, registering a significant 16 and 4 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.”

Some 795 types of goods were exported from Kermanshah province’s customs administration in 11 months of the current year (March 21 – Feb. 21), total of which were exported to 38 countries.

