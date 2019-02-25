Exports growth from Astara Special Economic Zone at 58% in 11 months

Speaking in a press briefing on Mon. Feb. 25, Amiri pointed to the loading and unloading operation of 168,767 tons of goods from the zone in the same period and added, “Astara Port enjoys high capability and potential in export of products to the Caspian Sea Littoral States due to its proximity to the production centers in northwest provinces of the country.”

A number of 96 vessels have taken a berth in Astara Port Special Economic Zone in 11 months of the current year (March 21 – Feb. 21), he said, adding, “totally, 54,994 tons of imported products were unloaded in this port in the same period.”

Turning to the transit of goods from Astara Port Special Economic Zone, he said, “112,000 tons of goods has been exported from the port to the Caspian Sea littoral states in 11-month period.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the statistics of goods transit from the port and reiterated, “some 1,244 tons of products have been transited from Astara Port since the current Iranian calendar year.”

A part of exports boom in the port has been realized as a result of launching the method of new transport method in northern part of the country, he said, adding, “with the attachment of Astara Rail Terminal to Astara Special Economic Zone, we will witness the commissioning of multidimensional transport in this region.”

