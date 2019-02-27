Iran ready to export more gas to Armenia: Rouhani

He made the remarks Wednesday in a joint press conference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Tehran after a ceremony for signing two memoranda of understanding between Iran and Armenia.

“The two countries have enough motivation and will to deepen relations,” said Rouhani while expressing satisfaction over relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Armenia.

“The high-ranking delegations of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues and reached an agreement on them,” he said, adding, “the commission for economic cooperation between the two countries was tasked with following up on what we discussed.”

Appreciating Armenia’s stance towards illegal sanctions of the United States against Iran, he said, “we are willing to deepen Tehran-Yerevan relations in all fields of mutual interest.”

He continued, “in today’s meeting, we discussed the most important bilateral, regional and international issues and the two countries are determined to continue their strong relations based on national interests”.

“There are very good relations between the two countries in political, cultural, scientific and academic fields, as well as tourism,” he added.

Referring to cooperation in gas and electricity, as well as completion of Khoda Afarin Dam, Rouhani said, “Iran is willing to cooperate in Armenia’s north-south road”.

He also mentioned cooperation in optical fiber connections and data transmission, saying, “both countries are willing to have more cooperation in ICT sector."

“In addition to bilateral economic relations, we agreed on the connection of electricity between Iran, Armenia and Georgia, and then with Russia,” said Rouhani.

He further added, “regarding increasing gas exports, we are prepared to negotiate for the export of gas through Armenia to Georgia, as well as the connection of the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea through Armenia and Georgia."

During the press conference, the Prime Minister of Armenia said, “I feel like being in a friendly country, and the presence of Armenian political-parliamentary delegation alongside ministers in this visit means that relations with Iran is very important for us."

Pashinyan also said, “the presence of Armenians in Iran is one of the reasons that motivated us to visit Tehran."

“As the President of the Eurasian Economic Union, I announce that agreements with Iran are under discussion in parliaments and I hope that they become implemented soon,” he continued.

“Cooperation in energy is very important for us, and fortunately, Iran has announced readiness for increasing its gas export," he added.

