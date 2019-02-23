‘Pet Man’ goes to France’ Roanne Short Filmfest.

‘Pet Man’ tells the story of an animal dealer who falls asleep in his shop and has a nightmare where he is trapped inside an animal cage. In his attempt to escape from the animals, he encounters various obstacles.

The Iranian animated piece will be screened at the fantasy films section of the 10th ‘Ciné-court animé’ Roanne International Short Film Festival in France

The international animation festival of Roanne proposes 6 competitions with many awards. The event will screen 200 films from 40 countries, and hold exhibitions, workshops and many special programs on the sidelines, according to its website.

The 10th edition of Roanne animation short film festival, organized by the city hall of Roanne, will take place on 18-24 March 2019.

In its previous screenings, ‘Pet Man’ won a number of international awards including an award for best animated film at NEZ International Film Festival in India, best characterization award in Kent’s Canterbury Festival, best animation award at the Largo International Film Festival in Switzerland, the award for best animated eco film at International Animation Film Festival Golden Kuker in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and Best Animation Short Film award at the 2nd Sao Paulo Times Film Festival.

