Romania’s short filmfest. to host 7 Iranian titles

Seven Iranian titles have made it into the competition lineup of the 10th edition of Short to the Point Film Festival in Romania.

They include short films ‘Umbra’ directed by Saeed Jafarian, ‘Shahrivar’ by Samira Norouz Naseri, ‘Block’ by Mostafa Rabani, ‘Bitter Sea’ by Fatemeh Ahmadi, ‘Blue Sky, Clean Earth’ by Mahyar Mandegar, as well as two animated pieces ‘Watch Me’ by Reza Mehranfar and ‘Tangle’ by Maliheh Gholamzadeh.

The 'Short to the Point' Film Festival was established in 2009, and screens the best of short films from around the world in more than 30 cities across Romania.

Winners of the 10th Short to the Point Film Festival will be announced on March 31, 2019.

MS/SABA65061