‘Driving Lessons’ goes to Colombia’s Cartagena Filmfest.

Directed by Marzieh Riahi, the Iranian short film ‘Driving Lessons’ will take part at the 59th Cartagena Film Festival in Colombia, which is the oldest film festival in Latin America mostly dedicated to the promotion of Colombian television series, Latin American films and short films.

The festival is approved by FIAP (Fédération Internationale de l'Art Photographique) and the Academy Awards. The festival’s best short film will be introduced to the Oscars.

The 59th edition of the festival will be held on 6-11 March 2019 in Cartagena, a port city on Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

