‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ wins at Millennium Fest. in Belgium

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ is about Noor Al Helli, an Iraqi female journalist, who covers stories about Syrian and Iraqi women and children in the war against ISIL terrorists.

The documentary has previously won the main award of the 16th Signes de Nuit international film festival in France, and the Best Documentary Award at the 8th ÍRÁN:CI, the Festival of Iranian Films in Prague, Brno and Bratislava.

‘Women with Gunpowder Earrings’ provides a truly honest and arresting portrait of war and its true meaning to the civilians who live every second of their lives in absolute fear, according to ÍRÁN:CI.

The Millennium Festival, according to the event’s website, is intended to be the “venue for the screening of high-quality, independent documentary films that talk about our times and encourage viewers to reflect on their relationship to the world.”

The event “highlights films whose themes are linked to the major challenges and objectives of the 21st century, adopted by the United Nations in 2000, and which reflect humanity's dreams and ambitions for a more fair and equitable world.”

The Millennium Festival is held every year in March, screening more than 80 films from all over the world.

